Tested: Every nightstand should have Anker’s new Nano 67W USB-C charging station

Not enough chargers these days have cords that give you a little extra slack away from the wall outlet. But Anker’s new Nano 67W Charging Station does, and that’s why it has earned itself a spot on my bedside table as the perfect nightstand charing solution.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Earlier this fall, Anker launched a whole new lineup of chargers geared towards the iPhone 15. We’ve already taken a hands-on look at a few of them, namely the Nano USB-C power bank. In a friendlier package for at-home use, today we’re taking a look at the new Anker Nano 67W Charging Station that looks to simplify your setup with six different ports.

The compact footprint houses two full AC outlets on the top, which are then backed by some more mobile-oriented ports on the front. It has two USB-C slots, as well as a pair of USB-A slots – both of which come backed by 67W of shared power. It also comes in one of three colors and sells for $66.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

With its ultra-slim design, this power strip incorporates a 0.35-inch flat plug and a 5 ft thin extension cord to make the most of your space.

Power up multiple devices simultaneously with 6 ports, including 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, and 2 AC ports, delivering high-speed charging of up to 67W for phones, tablets, and laptops.

Make a conscious choice with a power strip that actively contributes to a greener planet, using 75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker is no stranger to power stations, and in fact this is hardly even their first in the same category. There have been a few other compact releases like this, but the Nano 67W charging station manages to slim down the package to an even smaller size. I’ve been using this for the past few weeks – since my iPhone 15 arrived – and have found it to be a very worthwhile companion to my overnight charging setup.

Right out of the box, and the very first thing I noticed was how long the cable is. Anker’s latest charger isn’t a unit that gets plugged right into the wall, instead it has a 5-foot cord that connects all of the ports into an AC outlet. If all of that slack wasn’t already enough, the AC prong has a flat design that doesn’t poke out of the wall – so it can comfortably rest behind nightstands or any other furniture that’s pressed up against a wall.

The unboxing experience also had me immediately noticing the novel grooved texture that covers the top of the charger. It’s a unique finish for an accessory like this, and while doesn’t have a practical function, at least looks better than just a glossy plastic coating. I did find that it picks up dust very easily, and I am sure that you can tell that just from the photos in this review. I even tried my best to keep things clean during the big photography shoot, to no avail.

Since it arrived, the Anker Nano 67W Charging Station has lived exclusively on my nightstand. I have a MagSafe charging stand from Satechi that is also a bedside table companion, but I needed a bit more juice for some of the other gear that would often times tag along with me to the end of the day.

And while I have been specifically using mine on the nightstand, the Anker Nano 67W charging station’s flexible cable length means it can be perfect for travel, too. I’ve been traveling a lot recently and am always surprised by how far away the “bedside” outlets can be from the actual hotel room nightstands. So having a charger like this with five feet of slack between the AC prong and the ports is a game changer.

In a market right now where every charger is looking to slim down the package as much as possible, I appreciate the Anker Nano 67W charging station even more. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still compact, but it does so without sacrificing on versatility for use at home or while traveling. That makes the $66 price tag all the more compelling to recommend, especially with some extra savings attached via the on-page coupon right now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!