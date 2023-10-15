New official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 oversized hardcover collector’s books now up for pre-order

Now under a week away from the release of the next entry in the hit Insomniac web-slinger series, the official new collector’s Spider-Man 2 art books have surfaced. Much like we saw ahead of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (and plenty of other major gaming releases), Dark Horse Books and Marvel are ready to unleash the The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hardcover books in both standard and deluxe form. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the holiday season, easily the biggest PlayStation exclusive of the year, and now fans of the web-crawlers can secure a pre-order on both versions of the collector’s book. Head below for more details.

Official new collector’s Spider-Man 2 art books

As is usually the case with these books during the pre-order phase, we don’t have a ton of the details or imagery for the new collector’s tombs, but you can expect just under 250 pages worth of visuals from the game and its development featuring Peter Parker, Miles Morales, the Venom symbiote, and likely much more than that.

The “oversized” hardcover art book is said to chronicle “the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 through never-before-seen concept art” as well as “intimate creator commentary.”

Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man video game saga. As the inimitable web-heads swing, jump, and glide across Marvel’s New York, the iconic villains threaten to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love. Now readers can explore the creation of this dynamic new entry in the Spider-Man video game series—from unforgettable characters, extraordinary equipment, breathtaking locales, thrilling storyboards, and more—all accompanied by comments from the game’s creative team!

The book’s project lead, Ian Tucker, had this to say over on the official Marvel site:

As diehard comic fans and gamers ourselves, we couldn’t be more pleased to showcase the Insomniac Games and Marvel Games team’s passion and creativity…Insomniac has delivered the definitive Spider-Man gaming experience, and we can’t wait for readers to dig into this amazing collection of art and commentary

There are two versions here, both with hardcovers.

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition:

And the The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition:

Both of the Spider-Man 2 art books look to have just under 250 pages and are slated for release on April 16, 2024, but the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive cover treatment, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery-quality print (seen above).

They also include the Amazon pre-order price guarantee, which means you’ll be charged the lowest price they drop to between now and the release no matter what you pay now.

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition $49.99

The Art of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition $95.50

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!