Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer ahead of this week’s release date

After featuring the new official collector’s art books this morning, Sony has now unveiled the official Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch trailer. Hype for the PlayStation exclusive has been ramping up all year and Sony has now unleashed the official launch trailer as we inch closer and closer to the game’s release date this upcoming Friday. Just before the reveal of the Spider-Man 2 special edition PlayStation 5 console, DualSense controller, and console covers, Sony hit us with a story trailer to flesh out the game’s narrative and now a short but very sweet and, frankly, quite epic glimpse at what’s to come later this week. Head below for a closer look at the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 official launch trailer.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 official launch trailer

Back in May, during Sony’s massive hour-long summer showcase we were treated to lengthy 10-minute gameplay reveal alongside the introduction trailer for Kraven the Hunter. Shortly after that, Sony hit us the new Venom statue and collector’s editions of the game and more importantly the release date. And that date is quickly approaching with roughly four and half days left between you and the highly-anticipated next entry in the Insomniac web-crawler series.

In today’s official launch trailer we get more story teasers, Lizard action, Sandman, Peter, Miles, and Venom, but that’s just for starters.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next franchise in the Insomniac Games universe progressing the stories of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Set nine months after the events of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players will find that after a mysterious symbiote appears, Peter and Miles’ relationships are put to the test. Take a look at the launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launching on October 20 exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all things Spider-Man 2 and be sure to catch up on our coverage of the game down below if you haven’t yet:

