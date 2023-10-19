Check out today’s new Spider-Man 2 story recap trailer, plus full rundown of the game’s Photo Mode

Now roughly 12 hours before web-slingers everywhere can finally jump into the epic new Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation, Sony and developer Insomniac have hit us with a rundown of the game’s photo mode as well as the new story recap trailer. The latter of which delivers “The Story So Far” as told by Miles and Peter so gamers can get a recap of sorts to prime them for tomorrow’s official release of the next entry in the PlayStation series. Hit the jump to to dive in for yourself and check out today’s details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode.

Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode detailed

Before we jump into the new Spider-Man story recap trailer, let’s talk about the Photo Mode features. Sony took to the official PlayStation Blog to detail the game’s photo mode so players will be ready to capture images even “J.Jonah Jameson would want ”

Sony starts off by reiterating the “robust, feature-rich Photo Modes” in Insomniac’s previous Spidey titles and goes on to say that players will once again be able to “find a great angle, customize, and capture” memorable shots in Spider-Man 2 as well.

It is quite a robust system, you can turn Hero or Enemy visibility off, play or pause visual effects (“such as moving lights, smoke or the subtle rippling motion of the Black Suit”), or even “garb Peter or Miles in any unlocked Suits and Suit Styles and tilt the camera.”

New this time around is Precision – an option that “greatly lowers the response on your analog stick movements or trigger pulls, allowing finer adjustments to get your camera positioning just so. Use this to get your final composition just right.”

Shortcut to Photo Mode in Spider-Man 2 lets gamers assign shortcuts to certain menu options by mapping them to the left or right D-Pad button, and you can do this with Photo Mode – it is otherwise found in the pause menu.

Artificial lighting options, too:

You can use artificial lighting to increase the intensity, infer game world lighting to still highlight characters that’d otherwise be in shadow, or make your photo both more natural and moody.

You can get a complete and quite detailed breakdown of everything the Spider-man 2 Photo Mode is capable of right here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – The Story So Far trailer

And now on to today’s new Spider-Man 2 story recap trailer ahead of tomorrow’s launch:

Before you play as two heroic Spider-Men in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, catch up on previous events in the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available Oct. 20, only on PS5.

More of the latest from Spider-Man 2:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!