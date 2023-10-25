Pokémon debuts new 2023 holiday collection with latest Christmas sweaters, plushes, more

The Pokémon Company is ready to deck the halls today, as it reveals a new catalog of festive apparel, home goods, and other gear. With a new lineup of Christmas sweaters joined by other winter wear, as well as home goods, plushes, and collectibles, you’ll want to shop the 2023 Pokémon Christmas collection before these limited-edition releases sell out.

Normally I subscribe to the idea that you shouldn’t think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, but the Pokémon Company is really challenging that for me. There are now pages of festive releases available for purchase today well before we even get to November, let alone December.

This year’s collection of new festive Pokémon gear is all about the Christmas sweaters. There’s quite a big assortment this year, with over a dozen different designs. You’ll find typical “ugly” designs, which can hardly be considered to be ugly thanks to some incredibly cute prints, as well as all-new plaid knit looks that take a more muted approach to festive wear. This Charizard sweater is sure to be one of the highlights, but you’ll also find styles featuring Pikachu, Arcanine, Wooloo, and Vulpix.

There’s also tons of other apparel in the Pokémon Christmas catalog for 2023. You’ll be able to accessorize any of the sweaters, as well as the rest of your winter wardrobe with hats, gloves, and scarves all imbued with a little Pokémon flair.

As far as home goods and other decor goes, there is so much to be excited about. There’s ornaments galore for starters, with all kinds of different ways to cover your Christmas tree with some Kanto aesthetics. But my favorite highlight from the batch has to be these cookie cutters. Being able to craft some sweet treats based around Pikachu, Eevee, and some other iconic characters is hard to beat for me. You’ll also find glassware sets, blankets, pillows and tons of other goods for around the house.

You can go shop the entire Pokémon Christmas collection for 2023 over at the official Pokémon Center website. There’s no telling how long any of the gear will actually be in stock, as this kind of limited-edition drop tends to sell out sooner than later. Some of the new releases we highlighted above are already beginning to disappear, so best lock-in your orders now before it’s too late.

