Today’s best iOS game and app deals: LEGO Bricktales, Beyond the Wall, and more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals to take with you into the weekend and beyond are now waiting down below the fold. But the Apple hardware deals are also flying this week with a new low on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 9, the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro, Apple Pencil 2, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like LEGO Bricktales (check out the brand new LEGO Tiny Plants set too), Beyond the Wall, Divinity – Original Sin 2, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best iOS game and app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Cartoon Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzledrome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beyond the Wall: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Divinity – Original Sin 2: $12.50 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Color Sheep: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wisdom of the Oracle Cards: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Say No! More: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sync: Party Hard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Folder Shortcuts Homescreen: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Obscura — Pro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chai Game: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

LEGO Bricktales features:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

