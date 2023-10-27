Save $300 on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at new all-time low from $999

Rikka Altland
$999
15-inch MacBook Air

The best price ever is now live on Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Easily the headliner of the member-only Best Buy Black Friday sale, you can now drop the recent release down to $999 shipped for the 256GB model. That’s down from the usual $1,299 price tag and marking a new all-time low at $300 off. It’s an extra $50 under our previous mention from the fall Prime Day sale earlier in the month – which is what Amazon has it selling for right now. So if you don’t have a Best Buy membership, you can save $250. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

With a $50 difference between the early Black Friday offer and the Amazon “low,” it’s a good idea to just go pay for Best Buy’s membership at $50. That way you’ll walk away for the same price tag, but while getting all of the member-only perks from Best Buy for the rest of the holiday shopping season.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Today’s discount follows up the all-time low on the smaller 13-inch M2 MacBook Air counterpart. That model is now down to $899, saving you $200 from its usual price tag. That means there’s only a $100 difference between the two different screen sizes, for those who are still trying to decide which is a better fit.

It’s worth noting that we’re also not expecting to see new versions of either the 13- or 15-inch MacBook Air revealed at Apple’s Scary Fast event next week. The spotlight seems to be reserved for the M3 Pro and M3 Max models, versus the more entry-level end of the lineup.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

