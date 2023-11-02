Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ Android tablets with up to $75 Amazon credits from $757

Today we are tracking some notable offers on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablet by way of a new Amazon promotion right here and here that will have you pocketing some free credit ahead of Black Friday. First up, we have the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB model starting at $757.26 shipped with a $50 Amazon credit after you clip the redeem coupon button on the listing page (or use code XZDYRZCVBE9T at checkout). Regularly $800, this is an effective $93 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model is currently fetching $800 at Best Buy with a $50 gift card thrown in, for comparison’s sake. The 128GB model above is also joined by the 256GB variant that comes with a $50 credit – clip the on-page coupon. Head below for more deals and details.

The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch AMOLED display within an Armor Aluminum frame “designed to protect against bumps” and a water- and dust-resistant IP68 rating. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, you’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and an included S Pen “giving you a fun and innovative way to capture ideas on the fly.”

The Galaxy Tab S9+ with the 12.4-inch display and largely the same internals is also seeing some notable deals today at Amazon, with $75 credit at the ready on both the 256GB and 512GB configurations. Clip the redeem coupon button on the listing page (or use code 6CMHONISPRAV at checkout). Pricing drops from the regular $1,000 and $1,099 down to $871.80 and $1,024 shipped respectively.

You can take a deeper dive into what’s new with the S9 over at 9to5Google.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Android tablet features:

Confidently take your Tab S9 with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market…From work time to playtime, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet… Elevate your entertainment with an 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen…Get lost in your favorite shows and games without worrying about battery life; And when you do need to recharge, do it quickly and keep going with Super Fast Charging.

