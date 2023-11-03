BLUETTI debuts new backpack-sized AC2A and 768Wh AC70 portable generators with exclusive launch deals

BLUETTI – a trusted name in portable power and a favorite around here – has now introduced its latest power stations in the form of the new ultra-portable, backpack-sized AC2A and its latest mobile powerhouse, the AC70 Portable Generator. While BLUETTI offers up a number of high-capacity solutions, including some that can run your entire house, this time it is focusing its attention on the backpackers, cabin trips this fall and winter, extended road-trips, and keeping all of your gear juiced up and at the ready for all of it. Head below for a closer look at the new BLUETTI AC2A and AC70 portable power stations as well as details on the early bird launch discounts.

AC2A Portable Generator – Power in the Palm of Your Hand

The new BLUETTI AC2A ultra-portable power station is just that, a small power solution that weighs in at 7.9-pounds and features a form-factor roughly the size of a toaster – its can easily slip into your backpack and features a built-in handle so it’s simple to lug around otherwise.

Despite its manageable size, it still packs in a 300W AC output with a 600W surge, delivering more than enough juice to power up your smartphones, tablets, LED string lights, projectors, and other essentials you might need out in the woods, during emergency situations, or out on the open road.

Compared to its predecessor, the 4.6kg EB3A, the AC2A is lighter and more user-friendly. It automatically stops charging when it’s fully charged, so you don’t need to manually unplug the cable. That’s one less thing to worry about during your outdoor adventures. Plus, to save energy and preserve battery health, it can be turned off at any time while charging. The AC2A even solves a common problem with portable power stations – dead batteries that won’t recharge. This beast can instantly activate when connected to a power source, ensuring you’re never left powerless in the wilderness.

Among its six ports, you’ll find a high-speed 100W USB-C connection. And charging its internal battery back up is just as quick and easy: a typical wall outlet will deliver a 270W input to recharge the unit entirely in just 1.4 hours while a 200W solar charging option can recharge it in 1.5 hours anywhere the sun breaks through the tree canopy above you.

Best of all, we are tracking a wonderful early bird launch deal on the new releases, dropping the new BLUETTI AC2A ultra-portable power station down to $179 and 9to5 readers can score an additional $5 off using code 9to5T5 from now through November 17, 2023.

AC70 Portable Generator – Your Mobile Powerhouse

Stepping it up a notch from there we have the new AC70 – an upgraded and enhanced version of the beloved 716Wh/800W EB70S. The AC70 boasts a 768Wh capacity that can take on extra-long road trips, extended stays out in the wilderness, and emergency situations.

Its 1,000W continuous output with a 2,000W peak will not only be able to juice up your EDC tech and lighting but also handle a range of appliances from refrigerators and slow-cookers to coffee makers and more. With a 2,000W peak, it can even run high-draw gear like mini kettles, hairdryers, and more modest power tools if needs be.

BLUETTI says the new AC70 is one of its fastest power stations and this is largely what sets the unit apart from the competition alongside its re-charging flexibility (you can refresh its internal battery via wall outlets, solar panels, car chargers, or other generators). The AC70 can charge from 0% to 85% in just 45 minutes with a complete charge in 1.5 hours via 850W AC charging – a 500W solar charging solution can juice it back up in just 2 hours.

On top of that, the AC70 can be monitored and managed via the companion BLUETTI app over Bluetooth. Users can check charge and discharge levels, battery percentage, and more all in real-time. From there, you’ll also be able to adjust settings like Power Lifting mode “to unleash its full potential, and ECO mode to help you conserve power when it’s not in use.”

The AC70 portable generator is also avialble at a $499 shipped with an additional $15 in savings using code 9to5T15 at checkout.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!