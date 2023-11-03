JBL Clip 2 waterproof and portable wireless Bluetooth speaker hits new Amazon low of $37

Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $37.31 shipped. Having been riding its $63 price tag for the overwhelming majority of 2023, it began experiencing discounts in regular increments with the arrival of fall. Today’s deal is the fifth of these discounts, amounting to a 41% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new Amazon all-time low. This compact and lightweight Bluetooth speaker rides along with you without any strain or stress. It clips onto any secure line, belt, or loop that’s free, and pumps out your favorite tunes. Its waterproof design ensures the elements can’t stop the party, while its pairing capabilities with other clip speakers offers you amplified sound options.

Amazon is also currently offering the upgraded JBL Clip 4 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $80. Offering similar features as its predecessor, its design still includes the built-in carabiner to clip wherever is convenient alongside the waterproof coating, but it now also comes with dustproof protections as well as an extended 10 hour battery life. You can stream all your music via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth as well as sync multiple speakers together to bolster the music.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the iconic JBL Charge 5, which comes equipped with an optimized excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual-JBL-bass radiators, and offers you compact but robust audio for wherever you go for up to 20 hours.

JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Ultra Speaker features:

The JBL Clip 2 is an ultra-light, ultra-rugged and ultra-powerful portable speaker. Completely waterproof, the JBL Clip 2 provides up to 8 hours of playtime, allowing you to take your music wherever you go, be it land or water. Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth, or plug it into any smartphone or tablet with its attached audio cable. You can also wirelessly connect two Clip 2 speakers together to enjoy amplified sound. Use the speakerphone to make clear, noise and echo free phone calls. The JBL Clip 2 is covered with durable waterproof fabric, and earns its name with its upgraded carabiner, clipping to your clothes or backpack to take on any adventure.

