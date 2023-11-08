Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $69, a new 2023 low (Reg. $99+)

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s AirPods 2. These previous-generation earbuds are now selling for $69 shipped, dropping down from the $99 discounted price we’ve been tracking for much of the year. This is really only the third offer of the year and a new 2023 low at well below our previous fall Prime Day mention of $89. It’s $30 below the price we’ve been tracking for most of the year, too. Head below for more.

Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

Just don’t forget that you can save on Apple’s latest and greatest, too. The just-refreshed USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are now seeing only the second-ever discount to $200. Now $49 off the usual $249 price tag, this is a rare chance to lock-in all of the new flagship tech behind the recent debuts.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!