Logitech’s ergonomic MX Vertical mouse for Mac now down to $82 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. Right now, after you clip the on-page coupon, the price will drop down to $81.69 shipped. It normally sells for $100, and is now resting at the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest since we saw the previous discount land at $10 less back in June. Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions, and we fully explore that feature set below.

The Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse arrives as an upright alternative to the typical MX releases with a more form-fitting and comfortable design. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to 4-months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and four customizable buttons to round out the workstation upgrade.

For something a bit more affordable and every bit still as ergonomic, the Logitech Lift Mouse is easily worth your consideration. I went hands-on with this more recent offering last spring, noting how it brings all of the same form-factor as the more premium counterpart above to a more budget-conscious package. And even with the rare price cut attached to the MX version, Logitech Lift Mouse still manages to clock in with a more affordable $70 going rate that you can learn all about in our review, where I also breakdown what to expect from the Mac-friendly accessory. Though for just a few dollars more, going with the MX counterpart might be worth the extra cash.

For something a bit more unique, last month I just took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same flagship experience as the MX line alternatives, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Logitech MX Advanced Vertical Mouse features:

MX Vertical is an advanced ergonomic mouse that combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech’s MX series. Rise above discomfort with a mouse designed to reduce muscle strain, decrease wrist pressure, and improve posture. MX Vertical’s unique 57° vertical angle reduces the pressure on your wrist, while your thumb is positioned comfortably on the thumb rest.

