Philips Hue’s early Black Friday sale takes 25% off accent lights when you buy two, 30% off all smart lighting

Philips Hue isn’t letting other retailers beat it to the punch for offering discounts this Black Friday, and today is kicking off its own sale. While you’ll find pages of markdowns across many of its popular smart home lighting products and accessories, the real highlights are on bundles this time around. Philips Hue is taking 30% off select gear when you buy two or more of them at a time, with the same requirement carrying over to some of its accent lighting at 25% off. You can shop the whole sale right here, but below the fold we break down our favorites from the sale.

We rarely see some of the more recent accent lighting releases from Philips Hue go on sale, but that changes today. Right now, you can take 25% off when you buy any two of the releases on this page. I’d be remiss if I didn’t immediately call out the Philips Hue Go, which is a personal favorite at $89.99, but there are also tons of other ways to bring some multicolored lighting into your space. There are entirely new releases that have never gone on sale, as well as tried and true models that are so popular Philips Hue doesn’t feel the need to discount them normally.

If you’re looking for some more everyday lighting gear, Philips Hue extends its Black Friday sale over to some of the most popular releases, too. Everything on this landing page can be bundled together to save 30% when you add two or more of the accessories to your cart. There are standalone light bulbs of pretty much every size and brightness, as well as hubs, light switches, and more.

More on the Philips Hue Go lamp:

Take smart light with you with the Go accent light. From a splash of color to a mood-setting centerpiece, the Go accent light lets you set the perfect ambiance. Use as a standalone light or add it to your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

