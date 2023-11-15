Anker’s new 299Wh SOLIX 522 power station has a LiFePO4 battery at $210 (Reg. $299)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is offering an early chance to lock-in the Black Friday price on Anker’s new 299Wh SOLIX 522. This portable power station now sells for $209.99 shipped and drops from the usual $299 price tag. It’s still one of the first price drops we’ve seen period, and only the second dropping this low. This is what we’re expecting to see from the official Thanksgiving Week discounts, so you can beat the rush ahead of time and save. Head below for more.

Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 299Wh capacity. The big upgrade here over previous models too is the reliance on LiFePO4 batteries that are more reliable over time. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A slot, and a car outlet. They all share 300W of power, with an integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

If something even more portable is more your speed, don’t forget that Jackery’s new Explorer 100 Plus power station just hit the scene earlier in the week with an even more compact design. It may be tiny, but it still has all of the trademarks of a Jackery, with the ability to even refuel using solar panels.

More on the Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station:

Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station covers all your charging needs with 299Wh capacity perfect to charge your small devices and small appliances on the go, for weekend trips, or emergencies. It includes multiports with 2 AC ports, 1 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C port, and car outlet. It is extremely durable with a long lasting battery up to 6 times longer lifespan. It is backed by Anker’s 5 year full device warranty guarantee.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!