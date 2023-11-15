DSW Black Friday Preview Sale offers 30% off adidas, Steve Madden, Clarks, more

The DSW Black Friday Preview Sale offers 30% off top brands with promo code SIMPLY30 at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on adidas, Clarks, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and more. VIP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $46 and originally sold for $70. These sneakers are lightweight, cushioned, and great for everyday wear. This style is available in men’s and women’s sizing and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.9/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links