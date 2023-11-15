Eureka E10s: this Bagless self-emptying robot vacuum can save you $70/yr [Video]

Robot vacuums are nothing new and lately, we’ve been seeing more convenient features getting added to them like self-emptying dust bins and mopping as well as sweeping. Combined with LiDAR mapping, an easy-to-use app with deep customizability, the Eureka E10S is a robot vacuum that does it all. Be sure to hit the video below to see it in action.

Auto bagless self-empty

At its core, the most significant feature here is the unique bagless, self-emptying design. Rather than a bag that has to be replaced when it gets full, the E10S dust bin can simply be removed and emptied into a normal trash can – similar to a cordless stick vacuum.

This helps to save both time and money the long run. Instead of worrying if you have the appropriate bags on hand that can cost $6 each, like those from iRobot, just empty the bin and the E10S is ready to clean again.

Depending on the size of your space, emptying a normal robot vacuum’s dust bin can be an each-time occurrence. That is the case with our home. The large 1.5L transparent dust cup can hold multiple days’ worth of material. Once again, that will depend on the size of your space but Eureka claims 45 days worth of debris.

The transparent dust bin makes it clear when it needs to be emptied and it could not be easier.

When deeper cleaning is required, the dust cup and filters can be removed, washed, and put back in for like-new operation.

Eureka E10S: Video

Vacuum and mop

Homes, apartments, and offices can be a mix of flooring types. The E10s features powerful 4,000Pa suction and a self-rising mopping pad to transition from hard surfaces to carpet. No-mop zones can be added through the Eureka app for the spaces where water isn’t wanted.

LiDAR navigation + laser obstacle avoidance

While random bounce-and-turn robot vacuums can be helpful in smaller spaces if you have a larger home with multiple rooms, one like the E10s equipped with LiDAR for mapping and obstacle avoidance makes a huge difference. In near real-time, a map of your space gets built out in the Eureka app. Then, the E10s creates its own back-and-forth pattern to ensure it covers the entire space.

Once a map is created, it can be updated with no-go and no-mop zones to ensure the E10S doesn’t go where it shouldn’t. The app also supports multiple floors and different maps can be created if needed.

E10S also has drop sensors to ensure it won’t go tumbling down stairs.

Eureka E10S cleaning power

Up to 4,000Pa of suction was plenty to clean up hair from my cat and crumbs from my children. In the app, there are multiple power modes to suit different situations. Got kids napping? Switch it to quiet mode. Have some extra dirt that needs more power? Toggle it over to turbo mode.

With auto-mopping, a bagless self-emptying charging base, LiDAR mapping, and powerful suction, the Eureka E10S is the whole-home solution that helps to keep our busy floors in a cleaner state day in and day out. Being able to go 45 days without emptying the dust bin on the E10s saves a massive amount of time. If you’re looking for a little extra help around the house, check out the Eureka E10S.

