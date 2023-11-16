Apple M2 Mac mini Amazon lows now live from $499 (Reg. $599), 512GB models at $109 off

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock, and better yet with a discount attached. Now selling for $499 shipped, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $99 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. You can also save even more on the elevated 512GB model at $689.99 after clipping the on-page coupon, down from $799. This is a new all-time low, and the savings are matched over at B&H on both models. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review. We also take a closer look below the fold, while detailing some other models on sale.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

As far as desktop form-factors go, we’re also still tracking a chance to save on the original Mac Studio. It’s seeing a clearance offer down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $1,499. This is still in a class all its own compared to the Mac mini, but is justifying the clearance wording with $500 in savings attached. You’re looking at far more capable performance than its compact counterpart, too.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

