EVOLV launches Black Friday sale taking up to $200 off powerful e-scooters starting at $1,129

EVOLV has launched its Black Friday sale, taking up to $200 off three of its electric scooter models, like the customer favorite Terra for $1,129 shipped. Down from its regular $1,229 price tag, today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked for this particular model since its release last year, considering it first debuted at a slightly higher $1,245 price tag, and has received few actual discounts since. You can learn more about it by heading below the fold, or by checking out our in-depth review over at Electrek.

This electric scooter comes equipped with dual 600W motors and a 48V battery that propels it to top speeds of 31 MPH and travels up to 34 miles on a single charge – able to fully recharge from zero in five to seven hours. It features two driving modes, Dual mode to activate both motors together to produce 2,200W of peak power for steep inclines and max speed, and Eco mode to activate only one motor for a more controlled 15 MPH speed. It also comes with front and rear shocks, dual-drum brakes, twin LED headlights, twin LED taillights, in-deck lights, and a foldable design to make storage and transportation easier when it is not in use.

You’ll also find the recently released Pro V2 model for $1,799, down from $1,999. While it comes with a slightly bigger 52V battery and dual 1,200W motors, its travel distance is only a slightly farther 37 miles on a single charge. Where it truly outshines the above model, however, is in its speed – being able to max out at 44 MPH. You can also upgrade to the Pro-R V2 model for an additional $500, boosting your motors to 1,400W of nominal power each and extending travel distance up to 50 miles on a single charge. Both options only take one hour more than the Terra to fully charge, and comes with front and rear spring suspension, front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a front fender light, a taillight, running lights, and turn signal lights, all with the same foldable design for easy storage.

EVOLV’s Black Friday sale will continue through November 30, with free shipping on all orders in the U.S. and Canada. You can check out EVOLV’s sales page here, and you can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more deals on other electric scooter brands, e-bikes, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

EVOLV Terra Electric Scooter features:

Designed for riders seeking portability with extra power, this electric scooter is the perfect balance. Tackle any inclines with ease by activating dual motors with one touch. Introducing the EVOLV Terra. 2023 Terra vehicles will have refreshed button cluster with black surfaces instead of the traditional yellow / red variation. The button cluster will not light up.

