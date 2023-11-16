Timberland’s iconic boots are down to $150 in its up to 30% off holiday sitewide sale, more

Timberland’s site-wide holiday sale launched today touting 30% off a wide array of boots, fleeces, pullovers, and more, right in time for holiday shopping and gift giving. Select styles receive an additional 30% off in-cart. Notable items with the additional 30% off in-cart sale include the Skyla Bay Pull-On Boots for $41.99, the Culver Ridge Shearling Scuff Slippers for $48.99, and the GreenStride Atwells Ave Waterproof Chukka Boot coming in at $101.50. Free shipping and returns on all marked sale items. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about these select styles and other Timberland pieces we love during the sitewide sale.

Timberland’s Skyla Bay Pull-On Boots for women come in four colorways and in a medium width, available for $41.99. With a convenient pull-on style, rubber outsole, and faux fur lining, these boots can be styled for an outdoor winter walk or can be worn for running holiday errands. Next up are the women’s Culver Ridge Shearling Scuff Slippers at $48.99 in-cart. These 100% shearling-lined cozy slippers come in Taupe Gray or Wheat colorways and have rugged outsoles making them perfect to wear both inside and outside. The men’s GreenStride Atwells are made with premium Timberland Leather, topped off with a GreenStride sole. These boots are waterproof, made with ReBOTL fabric lining, and can be easily styled for a night out – now available for $101.50.

Some of our other favorite items from Timberland’s 30% off site-wide sale include:

Women’s:

Timberland 50th Anniversary Hoodie – $59.99 (reg. $88)

(reg. $88) Mount Zealand Faux-Fur Moc Slipper – $69.99 (reg. $80)

(reg. $80) Nellie Warm Waterproof Chukka Boot – $99 (reg. $140)

(reg. $140) Wool Shirt Jacket – $149.99 (reg. $178)

Men’s:

Classic 6-inch Waterproof Boot – $149.99 (reg. $170)

(reg. $170) Ashwood Park Slipper – $49.99 (reg. $80)

(reg. $80) Timberland 50th Anniversary Hoodie – $59.99 (reg. $88)

(reg. $88) Not-So Camo Benton Water Resistant Jacket – $119.99 (reg. $148)

More on Skyla Bay Pull-on Boots:

Featuring a sneaker-inspired rubber sole, these convenient pull-on boots offer the added comfort of an EVA-blend foam cushioned footbed. They’re also warmly lined with faux fur crafted from ReBOTL™ material containing at least 50% recycled plastic.

