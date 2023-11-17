BLUETTI Black Friday power station prices land at up to $2,400 off, plus exclusive deal on new AC200L unit

Black Friday is on the horizon now, but the BLUETTI deals have already arrived. The brand is a favorite around here in the portable power station space, offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoors and out, but it is now delivering some particularly wild price drops for this year’s Black Friday festivities. We are talking as much as $2,400 off here and deals across just about its entire breadth of power products. Starting on November 17, Black Friday BLUETTI pricing kicks off at $169 with as much as $799 in FREE add-on gear thrown in on select bundles and that’s on top of early-bird pricing with an exclusive extra discount on the brand new AC200L power station it is introducing for the holiday season. Head below for a closer look at BLUETTI’s latest and some of its best prices of the year.

BLUETTI Black Friday deals – up to $2,400 in savings

You’ll find all of the details below on its brand new AC200L power station release, but first let’s detail the now live Black Friday deals elsewhere in the lineup. Ranging from its ultra-portable, small toolbox-sized AC2A power station right up to its higher-end all-in-one solutions, not to mention deals on the compatible modular battery packs, if you’re looking to safeguard your family during emergency situations, light up the camp site, or keep essential home appliances running during outages, now’s the time to do it. You’ll even find huge price drops on units like its AC500 power station that’s bundled with an extra modular battery pack and the regularly $799 PV380 solar panel thrown in for FREE alongside packages with the 120V Home Integration Kit that would normally run you an extra $619.

The BLUETTI Black Friday deals breakdown as follows:

On top of the cash discounts above, BLUETTI’s Black Friday event also includes some bonuses in the way of special BLUETTI Lifestyle gifts for purchases over specific thresholds, the ability to earn 5x BLUETTI Bucks for orders placed between November 17 and November 27, as well as an additional 5% off for referring friends.

BLUETTI launches new 2,048Wh AC200L power station with early-bird pricing for Black Friday

Joining this year’s massive Black Friday discounts, BLUETTI is celebrating the occasion with the release of its sleek new AC200L portable power station. Packed with its latest tech, a new modernized form-factor, and compatibility with its modular battery system, the latest release takes you from off-grid adventuring to ensuring your family remains connected and safe during emergency situations with a 5-year warranty in tow.

It packs in a whopping 2,400W of power that can be pushed all the way up to 3,600W by way of the brand’s Powerlifting mode when needs be. Fully integrated with the BLUETTI B300 modular expansion battery (for a total capacity of 5,120Wh), folks looking to upgrade down the line won’t need to buy a whole new unit just to expand the power capacity – plus, those who might already own a B300 can also leverage the modular power add-on with the new AC200L portable power station as well.

Loaded with USB-C, plenty of AC outlets, and more, the AC200L also boasts some impressive recharging specs with the ability to juice the internal 2,048Wh battery back up in two hours using the 1,200W solar charger. And if you plug the unit into the wall using the 2,400W Turbo Charge mode, it will recharge even faster – in 90 minutes to be exact and that’s without requiring a bulky adapter.

Much like several other models in the BLUETTI lineup, its latest also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can keep tabs on the power station via your smartphone, including real-time battery status updates, the ability to enable ECO mode to conserve battery life, and more.

Exclusive BLUETTI AC200L portable power station deal

Best of all, the BLUETTI AC200L portable power station is also getting in on the Black Friday festivities with a steep early-bird price drop. From November 17 through November 30, you can land the AC200L power station for $1,499 or pair it with the 3,072Wh B300 expansion battery at $2,999. On top of that, 9to5Toys readers can get an extra $100 off the debut price using the code 9t5T at checkout.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!