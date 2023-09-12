CASETiFY launches new Ultra Bounce and Impact Ring Stand cases for iPhone 15

CASETiFY is now out with its latest collection of iPhone 15 cases. Not just refreshing its existing lineup of covers with some new builds to complement Apple’s latest smartphone, the brand is also debuting some entirely new releases.

CASETiFY debuts two entirely new iPhone 15 cases

Headlining the new CASETiFY iPhone 15 cases is the just-announced Ultra Bounce Case. Turning the protection dial up to 11, this is the brand’s most capable case yet for defending against drops and damage. Taking the same approach as the previously released Bounce case and just doubling down on the form factor, this new iteration adds even more padding to the corner of the cover.

CASETiFY met with me ahead of today’s reveal, and one of the biggest points it drove home was how, in most situations where your screen cracks, it is because the corner of your iPhone hits the ground first and sends the shock wave through the glass. That’s where the bulked-up corners come into play with the new Bounce Ultra iPhone 15 case, helping defend against drops up to 32.8 feet off the ground. It has a raised lip around the front as well as the camera assembly around back, with MagSafe arriving standard on this model.

The new CASETiFY Bounce Ultra iPhone 15 case debuts as the brand’s most expensive cover to date too, at least as far as standard releases go. Anyone who wants all that extra protection will have to pay a more fitting price tag with the $110 MSRP, ensuring this stands out from anything else in the brand’s current lineup.

Meet the new Impact Ring Stand case

If utility is a bit more your speed, CASETiFY is also taking the iPhone 15 refresh as a chance to debut its new Impact Ring Stand case. This new model takes everything that makes the brand’s standard Impact case one of our favorites here at 9to5Toys and adds in a foldout ring stand on the back. But instead of doing what other companies have and building that functionality right around the MagSafe section of the device, CASETiFY wants to make sure you can have both. The foldout stand resides in the camera bump, extending out to prop up your device or to offer some extra grip during everyday use.

The new CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand case will arrive with just a small premium attached to the price tag compared to its standard counterpart. It retails for $80, while the more typical counterpart goes for $70 with MagSafe on board.

Alongside these entirely new form factors, the CASETiFY collection is also receiving an update for the iPhone 15. Its standard covers will be refreshed for Apple’s latest, with the same customization that we’ve come to expect in the past also making the cut. From its standard clear covers, mirror cases, and even Bounce releases to MagSafe offerings and all the other designs, you’ll be able to outfit your handset with the company’s classic and beloved builds.

All of the company’s current cases also arrive as part of the Re/CASETiFY lineup. The brand has been using recycled materials in just about everything it makes over the past few generations of iPhone covers, and now the new 15 series debuts with a full lineup of environmentally-friendly covers. Pricing across the lineup starts at $65.

