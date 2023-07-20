Review: CASETiFY wows with new Evangelion iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe stand, and AirPods cover

CASETiFY’s latest collaboration is officially hitting store shelves today, with the eagerly awaited Evangelion iPhone 14 case collection now available. I’ve personally been waiting for weeks to share my thoughts on the lineup, and if I didn’t write home enough about the accessories in my launch coverage, I am back to gush all about the new releases.

CASETiFY Evangelion collection is now available

Earlier in the month, CASETiFY announced its latest collaboration by tapping into all of the iconic mecha imagery of Studio Gainax’s massively popular series Evangelion. Today all of the new additions to its lineup are dropping, with a series of themed cases for your iPhone 14, previous-generation Apple handsets, and even some Galaxy devices. Not to mention other unique accessories for the rest of your Apple kit.

You can get a full breakdown on what to expect from the new CASETiFY Evangelion collection over in our launch coverage. Today we’re only going to be taking a hands-on look at three of the new releases from the collaboration, and there really are so many other new cases that are worth checking out. Things are selling out, so it’s worth just shopping the entire lineup for yourself, too.

Leading the whole collaboration this time around are, well, the cases! We are talking about CASETiFY after all. So it really only makes sense to start with its bread and butter. The company sent me one of its new NERV Mirror cases to check out, which clocks in at $72. It has the same premium build that I’ve come to expect from the company’s releases, with a very novel backplate that has a bit of a shine to it. The NERV logo has some extra dimension to it than just a slapped=on decal, and really wows in person. There’s something of a holographic effect that makes this one of the more unique covers I’ve ever gotten to outfit my iPhone with.

This case though really isn’t even the best one in my opinion. Sure, I love how minimal it is compared to some of the other releases that just scream Evangelion with bright mecha-inspired designs, but I do really like that charm. I’d say if you’re looking to keep things toned down, the NERV Mirror case is easily your best bet. Otherwise, be sure to go check out the theming on the rest of the lineup.

The new releases do only get weirder from here.

AirPods Case

Next up in the CASETiFY Evangelion collection is one of its signature AirPods Pro covers. Time and time again, I have written home about how every lineup that includes one of these funky cases ends up having the show stolen by that accessory, and that sentiment has never been more true than this new lineup.

Wrapping your earbuds in some Unit-01 theming, the accessory fully commits to the idea by just delivering a fully molded shell based around the mecha’s head. Almost more of a collectible than something that you’d actually expect to protect your AirPods Pro, the case features a two-part construction that pairs the external cover with a secondary case that’ll actually be a bit more adept as fending off drops and other damage. But that doesn’t mean that CASETiFY is dropping the theming.

The innermost case keeps up the Evangelion inspiration by covering your earbuds in the design of an Entry Plug. It is just so creative to turn the white charging case of the AirPods into the cockpit module for the Evas, and the execution of the two cases actually clicking together goes above and beyond anything we’ve seen from the company.

Sure, you might file this one in the realm of putting form over function. But that is by no means going to stop me from strapping this absolutely amazing cover onto my bags. I will say that the $122 price tag is a little steep, but that really isn’t going to stop me from recommending it. The novelty really is unmatched here, and, as long as you know that going into your purchase, I think you’ll be just as thrilled about the accessory as I am.

Charge your iPhone 14 like an Eva Unit

Taking the Evangelion theming even further, the new CASETiFY collection includes a MagSafe stand. The charging dock continues to blur the line between collectible and smartphone accessory with an incredibly detailed design that brings one of the hanger cages from NERV HQ onto your nightstand. It really is just too good. As an Evangelion fan, I have model kits and statues of this item that aren’t as well made as CASETiFY has decided to make its charger. So even just from the collectible side of things, this iPhone 14 stand is already on another level.

But then there’s the actual features. The stand features one of its MagSafe chargers, that while only capable of sending out 7.5W speeds, actually delivers StandBy support. So if you were worried about having to choose between having the coolest-looking docking station around for your handset and giving up your iPhone’s shiny new feature come iOS 17’s release this fall, CASETiFY has you covered.

It’s $122 price tag is more than justified for how good it looks, and then the added functionality just elevates it to being my favorite release from the CASETiFY Evangelion collection.

Shop the new collaboration now

You can now buy the entire Evangelion CASETiFY collection from the brand’s official online storefront. Pricing now starts at $38 and covers accessories for almost your entire Apple or Galaxy setup. It’s worth noting that these new releases are part of a limited-edition collection – so once they sell out, they’re gone. We’ve previously seen these unique collaborations fly off store shelves, and I suspect with the likes of Shiji, Unit-01, and NERV theming in tow, we’ll see the same this time around.

9to5Toys’ Take

CASETiFY is a personal favorite when it comes to smartphone cases these days, and there really isn’t any other case that has stuck around on my iPhone 14 quite like the company’s releases. I am also an absolutely massive Evangelion fan, and so this collaboration is really checking off all the boxes on two entirely different fronts. Even with my bias aside, this really is one of the most thorough collaborations yet from the company, with what is frankly an impressive amount of variety.

If CASETiFY had simply began and ended its Evangelion collection with just the assortment of iPhone 14 cases that it launched today, this would have still been such a hit. There are far more designs than we typically see from the company for other brands, and even better is just how good the execution of them ended up being.

But then the brand takes things one step further by launching plenty of even more unique accessories to go alongside its signature covers. The AirPods Pro case and MagSafe stand are truly some of the coolest accessories I have ever had in my everyday carry. They perfectly blur the line between being so rad that they’re almost impractical, and I hardly care. I am an enjoyer of trinkets or collectibles, and ones like these releases from CASETiFY that actually serve a purpose are just that much better.

The most praise I can really give the new CASETiFY Evangelion collection is noting just how much of my own money I have spent on the releases. I was sent the gear in this review a bit early to cover, but it’s all just so good that I have to score myself some other releases. There’s no telling just how long any of this will be around, so if something does catch your eye, it’s best to pull the trigger sooner than later.

