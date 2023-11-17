LEGO Insiders Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more

Ahead of Black Friday, the LEGO Insiders Weekend sale is now live. Through the end of Sunday, you’ll be able to score some of the year’s best promotions on all things LEGO. There’s double Insider points across the board, as well as freebies like the Majisto Magical Workshop set, cash discounts on LEGO Shop-exclusive sets, and much more. Head below for a closer look at what’s on tap in the LEGO Insiders Weekend sale.

LEGO Insiders Weekend kicks off early Black Friday sale

Seriously looking to give other online storefronts a run for their money during the Black Friday 2023 season, the LEGO Insiders Weekend sale is live. This year’s event is really upping the ante from what we’ve seen in the past, offering even more compelling promotions than historically had from past holiday shopping celebrations.

You’ll of course need to be a LEGO Insiders member to lock-in any of the savings in today’s sale. But that should honestly be a given with the name of the promotion. It’s entirely free to sign up if you haven’t already, though it’s worth noting that if you already had a LEGO VIP membership, your account will have transitioned over to the new naming scheme.

The big promotion this time around is the double LEGO Insiders points. It’s something of a tradition at this point to offer extra cash back on every single set the company sells. So even if something isn’t seeing a cash discount this year, you can at least score a little extra savings by way of these rewards points. There are going to even be some sets that step up the earnings to four times the points – like the entire LEGO DREAMZzz lineup.

Speaking of cash back, Rakuten is currently offering LEGO shoppers an extra 2.5% back when they shop using the platform.

Alongside all of the double LEGO Insiders points action this weekend, there are actually going to be some cash discounts. The LEGO Group is hardly known for offering compelling discounts on its sets – at least not compared to the likes of Amazon and other authorized retailers. But this year that changes, as some pretty enticing price cuts go live. Here’s the full list below of our favorites, many of which you won’t find at other storefronts:

Promotions are another big draw of the LEGO Insiders Weekend celebration, and there are two main builds this time around. Throughout the next two days, you’ll be able to score the new Majisto Magical Workshop and the Winter Market Stall. Majisto’s reimagining will come in orders over $250, and as for the festive market, it’ll automatically be added to your cart when you spend $170 or more.

On the smaller side, there’s a new Holiday Winter Train set that’ll be enticing customers with a smaller threshold. It unlocks on orders over $40, too. Lastly, the LEGO Group is celebrating its Insiders Weekend sale with a promotion that isn’t an actual set at all. There’s a home goods set that includes some holiday cookie stamps, as well as a mug set. You’ll have to spend $65 or more on some specific themes to score this one at no extra cost, with any of the company’s in-house themes making the cut: City, DREAMZzz, Ninjago, and more.

