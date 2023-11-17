Segway’s Black Friday sale takes up to 46% off SuperScooters starting at $1,500 (Reg. $2,800)

Segway’s Black Friday sale is going live today, taking up to 60% off its fleet of electric scooters, especially its SuperScooter series, like the GT1P for $1,499.99 shipped on Amazon, down from its regular $2,800 price tag. We’ve seen this particular model discounted before, but never at such large markdown rates. Today’s deal amounts to a massive 46% price cut unlike any we’ve tracked, with it even coming in $1,000 under its listed price for the two Prime Day events this year, and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be saving a total $1,300. And the few deals here on Amazon beat out some of the deals directly on Segway’s website, with the GT1P being listed there for $30 more.

The SuperScooter GT1P is equipped with a 3,000W rear-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,008Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It is able to reach a top speed of 37.3 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 43.5 miles on a single charge. It sports a variety of features like front and rear suspension, hydraulic shocks and disc brakes, self-sealing tubeless tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking lights, and an LED digital display that gives you power levels, cruise control, a speedometer, mileage, lock controls for security, and even available Bluetooth connection in order to adjust these settings on your smartphone.

You’ll also find the upgraded GT2P model for $2,699.99 shipped, which we have seen once before at this same price. The main difference with this scooter is the upgraded 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor and 1,512Wh battery that bumps up its max speed to 43.5 MPH and its mileage to 56 miles. And for the first time, the limited-edition GT2 Megatron is down to 2,999.99 shipped from its normally $4,000 price tag. Designed and named after the leader of the Decepticons himself – with plenty of iconography placed along its body – this scooter offers the same features as the GT2P along with four speed modes, easily adjustable suspension, the world’s first transparent PM-OLED display, and a dynamic traction system for when its atop loose dirt or grave.

Segway’s Black Friday sale will remain live until November 23, with all electric scooter models marked down by up to 60%. You can browse all the Segway Amazon storefront deals here, and also the wider deals directly on Segway’s holiday sales page. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep track of every single discount happening on EV’s, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and so much more.

SuperScooter GT1P features:

Brand New GT Super Scooters: Segway Super Scooter GT1 reaches MAX. Power 3000W motor; can reach 37.3mph top speed and accelerating from 0-30mph in 7.5 seconds; up to 43.5 miles range; max load of 331 lbs.

Personalize Your Experience: The GT1 is equipped with front and rear 15-level damping adjustable hydraulic shocks.

The front double wishbone suspension structure’;ensuring suspension stability and superior handing.

Superior Braking System: GT1 is equipped with front and rear dual-pistons; diameter hydraulic disc brake and perforated brake pad; ensure a powerful braking performance no matter the intensity of the driving conditions.

Extraordinary Functionality: The 11inch Anti-puncture tubeless tires providing an ultimate road-gripping capacity. Aircraft-grade and lightweight aluminum alloy frame ensure the GT1 superior body durability in extreme conditions.

