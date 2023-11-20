Jabra’s new Elite 10 ANC earbuds with Dolby Atmos at $170 (Save $80), Elite 8 at $140

Reg. $200+ From $140

Woot is now offering the new Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds for $169.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. This is down from the usual $250 price tag and marking a new all-time low. It’s one of the only discounts since launching earlier this fall at $80 off and also beats our previous mention by $55. You can explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, or just head below the fold for a quick rundown on what to expect.

The new Jabra Elite 10 earbuds arrive as the company’s latest and greatest releases. More capable than anything we’ve ever seen from the company before in the true wireless stable, the Elite 10 double down on higher-end listening with Dolby Atmos. Everything comes packed into a more unique form-factor that I’ve found to be quite comfortable from personal listening. Sound quality lives up to the hype and Atmos backing, with advanced active noise cancellation also making the cut.

Also getting in on the savings are another one of the latest releases from Jabra. The company’s new Elite 8 Active earbuds may not be quite as high-end as the Elite 10, but still deliver improved active noise cancellation, 40 hours of playback from the package, and a workout-ready design with an IP54 water-resistance rating being joined by 1-meter drop protection. Throw in Google Fast Pair support, as well as multipoint Bluetooth for good measure to round out the package.

All of that is made even better by the discount today at Woot, too. The Jabra Elite 8 earbuds now come in a pair of different colors at $139.99. You’d normally pay $200, with today’s offer now taking $60 off and beating the previous discount by an extra $40. This is one of the only discounts so far, and marks a new all-time low.

More on the Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds:

Sink into all-day comfort with Jabra ComfortFit technology. The semi-open design on these Elite 10 wireless earbuds removes the feeling of having your ears plugged, and the unique EarGel design helps relieve in-ear pressure. With Elite 10 you get Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking technology for a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Complete with 10mm speakers, the lifelike audio in these Jabra earbuds gives your sound new clarity.

