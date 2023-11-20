Roborock Black Friday sale discounts 9to5-favorite smart robotic vacuums from $260

Roborock is one of the mainstays around the holiday shopping season, known for not just being one of our favorite robotic vacuum companies at 9to5Toys, but also as one of the brands that offers the best deals. Both are true for the 2023 Black Friday event, with massive discounts on its latest flagship robot vacuums, more affordable options, and even stick vacuums for quick cleanups.

There’s no better discount to dive into than the latest and greatest from Roborock. It’s new S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum is seeing one of its first-ever price cuts since launching earlier in the summer, now dropping down to $1,199.99. That’s $400 off the usual $1,600 price tag and marking a new all-time low for the Black Friday occasion.

In terms of what a $1,200 robotic vacuum gets you in the features department, everything starts with a 6,000Pa suction system. It can handle both sweeping and mopping, with the ability to automatically swap between the two in the middle of a cleaning session. The onboard ReactiveAI 2.0 object avoidance tech leverages LiDAR to navigate your space while steering clear of furniture and other belongings.

One of the best parts about the S8 Pro Ultra is that Roborock really wants to make sure that this robotic vacuum lives up to its autonomous feature set. Making it even more convenient to let this vacuum handle the daily cleaning, it comes packed with the RockDock Ultra. On top of just emptying out the dust bin like other units out there, this bundled accessory also handles swapping the water on the vacuum and drying the mopping pads.

Save on a more value-focused robotic vacuum

Dropping the Pro Ultra elements from that flagship release means you can save even more. The more modest Roborock S8 vacuum will still handle the chores for you much the same, and is also getting in on the Black Friday savings. It now drops down to $599.99. Seeing a 20% discount from the usual $750 going rate, those $150 in savings deliver a dual vacuuming and mopping design complete with most of the bells and whistles you could hope for. Roborock backs this model with a 6,000Pa suction system that’s backed by a DuoRoller brush for really making sure it can tackle those hard-to-reach places and even thicker carpets.

Roborock is also marking down a collection of other robotic vacuums for the 2023 Black Friday season. These are all either matching the best prices of the year, or marking new all-time lows in their own right. In any case, they’ll provide you with a little extra help through the holiday season, keeping the floors nice and clean to give you more time for handling the in-laws visiting.

Here’s a breakdown of all the discounts:

