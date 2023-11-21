praNa sitewide sale: 30% off all items, up to 50% off activewear

With the gift-giving season fast approaching and Black Friday just a few days away, praNa’s sitewide sale takes 30% off all items in addition to up to 50% off activewear. With a wide range of items from half-zips, vests, pants, sweaters, and more, you are sure to discover a great gift for a loved one or even a new item for yourself. The Alpenglow Long Sleeve shirt, perfect for a workout or to lounge around the house, is now available for $34.50, marked down 50% off. A perfect complement to the Alpenglow is the Halle Jogger II’s for $66.50, down from $95 – these joggers come in a variety of colorways and can be dressed down or spruced up. For the guys, prAna has its bestselling Westbrook Flannel Shirt at 30% off, available for $69.30. Free standard shipping on all items. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about praNa’s sitewide sale.

The Alpenglow Long Sleeve shirt is a steal for this praNa sale coming in at $34.50. Available in four colorways, the Alpenglow keeps you protected whether you’re on a hike during the hot winter months or want a coverup while in the yoga studio – it’s lightweight, has built-in sun protection, and is made of moisture-wicking fabric. Next up is a lovely complement for the Alpenglow, and an extremely versatile pant, the Halle Jogger II’s – now going for $66.50. These joggers are both fashionable and functional, made of breathable, lightweight fabric that makes them comfortable in any environment. They also feature over five pockets, knit cuffs, a button closure and drawstring, and come in six colorways. Lastly, we have praNa’s bestselling Westbrook Flannel shirt at 30% off, now available for $69.30. Offered in both slim and standard cuts and seven colorways, the Westbrook Flannel Shirt sports a classic fit and style for the colder months. Highlights of the Westbrook Flannel include double chest pockets, an interior side seam stash pocket, and is made from 100% recycled materials.

More on Alpenglow Long Sleeve Shirt:

Scoop neck long sleeve raglan

Self binding at neck with back crossover detail

Tuck pleat at center back

Forward side seams with split at hem

Moisture Wicking, UPF Sun Protection

Recycled Content, bluesign®, Fair Trade

Imported Key Benefits Moisture Wicking

Ultra-lightweight

UPF 30+

