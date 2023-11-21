praNa sitewide sale: 30% off all items, up to 50% off activewear

With the gift-giving season fast approaching and Black Friday just a few days away, praNa’s sitewide sale takes 30% off all items in addition to up to 50% off activewear. With a wide range of items from half-zips, vests, pants, sweaters, and more, you are sure to discover a great gift for a loved one or even a new item for yourself. The Alpenglow Long Sleeve shirt, perfect for a workout or to lounge around the house, is now available for $34.50, marked down 50% off. A perfect complement to the Alpenglow is the Halle Jogger II’s for $66.50, down from $95 – these joggers come in a variety of colorways and can be dressed down or spruced up. For the guys, prAna has its bestselling Westbrook Flannel Shirt at 30% off, available for $69.30. Free standard shipping on all items. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about praNa’s sitewide sale.

The Alpenglow Long Sleeve shirt is a steal for this praNa sale coming in at $34.50. Available in four colorways, the Alpenglow keeps you protected whether you’re on a hike during the hot winter months or want a coverup while in the yoga studio – it’s lightweight, has built-in sun protection, and is made of moisture-wicking fabric. Next up is a lovely complement for the Alpenglow, and an extremely versatile pant, the Halle Jogger II’s – now going for $66.50. These joggers are both fashionable and functional, made of breathable, lightweight fabric that makes them comfortable in any environment. They also feature over five pockets, knit cuffs, a button closure and drawstring, and come in six colorways. Lastly, we have praNa’s bestselling Westbrook Flannel shirt at 30% off, now available for $69.30. Offered in both slim and standard cuts and seven colorways, the Westbrook Flannel Shirt sports a classic fit and style for the colder months. Highlights of the Westbrook Flannel include double chest pockets, an interior side seam stash pocket, and is made from 100% recycled materials.

Additional items we can’t get enough of during prAna’s sitewide sale:

Women’s:

Men’s:

More on Alpenglow Long Sleeve Shirt:

  • Scoop neck long sleeve raglan
  • Self binding at neck with back crossover detail
  • Tuck pleat at center back
  • Forward side seams with split at hem
  • Moisture Wicking, UPF Sun Protection
  • Recycled Content, bluesign®, Fair Trade
  • Imported

Key Benefits

  • Moisture Wicking
  • Ultra-lightweight
  • UPF 30+

