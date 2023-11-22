Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port falls to new all-time low at $169 (Reg. $249)

One of the best prices of the entire Black Friday shopping season is here on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. Today’s discount at Walmart down to $169 shipped applies to the Lightning port-enabled model, dropping from the usual $249 price tag in the process. It’s a new all-time low at $80 off, and beats the discounted price on the updated USB-C pair by an extra $20. Today’s price cut is limited to Walmart+ members for the first three hours before opening up to all shoppers at 3 p.m. EST. We’re expecting to see Amazon match the sale at some point here.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

You can also save on the USB-C model this week, too. The savings here isn’t quite as enticing as on the Lightning version, but you’ll still be able to score one of the best prices yet on the latest earbuds from Apple. There’s the same design as you’d expect from the AirPods Pro 2, just with a USB-C port on the bottom to complement MagSafe and all the other tech.

AirPods Pro 2 features:

The Apple-designed H2 chip pushes advanced audio performance even further, resulting in smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. So every sound is more vivid than ever..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

