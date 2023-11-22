Gift Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starting at just $600 (Orig. $999)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $749.99 shipped sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day in July where it dropped just a touch lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with a Grade A renewed M1 MacBook Air now clocking in at $649.99. That’s an extra $100 off a MacBook which is said to be like-new, with a 90-day warranty in tow. There’s also a regular refurbished model at $599.99. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Even though this MacBook is a few years old at this point, it’s still going to make a great gift for anyone who’s on a tighter budget. Perfect for the kids who might need their own computers for high school, or really just anyone else who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, there’s so much value in today’s price cuts – especially with the $600 starting price tag.

If you’re actually thinking that you should go with the latest from Apple, you at least won’t be left paying full price. You can currently lock-in early Black Friday pricing on the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro models at Amazon. The lineup starts from $1,449 for the base M3 version, and delivers up to $200 in savings on both 14- and 16-inch machines.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

