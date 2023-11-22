Gift Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starting at just $600 (Orig. $999)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
Orig. $999 $600

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $749.99 shipped sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day in July where it dropped just a touch lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with a Grade A renewed M1 MacBook Air now clocking in at $649.99. That’s an extra $100 off a MacBook which is said to be like-new, with a 90-day warranty in tow. There’s also a regular refurbished model at $599.99. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Even though this MacBook is a few years old at this point, it’s still going to make a great gift for anyone who’s on a tighter budget. Perfect for the kids who might need their own computers for high school, or really just anyone else who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, there’s so much value in today’s price cuts – especially with the $600 starting price tag.

If you’re actually thinking that you should go with the latest from Apple, you at least won’t be left paying full price. You can currently lock-in early Black Friday pricing on the new M3/Pro MacBook Pro models at Amazon. The lineup starts from $1,449 for the base M3 version, and delivers up to $200 in savings on both 14- and 16-inch machines.

13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Always get the comfy seat during outings with GCI’...
Score a Magic Bullet 7-piece Personal Blender at the pr...
KeySmart iPro Apple Find My key organizer hits all-time...
Doorbuster alert: TCL 55- and 65-inch smart 4K TVs with...
Greenworks adds 80V cordless tools to Black Friday deal...
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port falls t...
Official Bellroy Black Friday sale now live: Tech organ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 22, 2023 – Save on iPhone 15...
Load more...
Show More Comments