adidas Black Friday Sale is live! Score up to 70% off thousands of styles: UltraBoosts, more

The adidas Black Friday Sale offers up to 70% off thousands of styles. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the men’s UltraBoost Light Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $95 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are highly breathable, lightweight, cushioned, and flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re great for walks, running, training sessions, and everyday activities. You can choose from an array of versatile color options and with over 1,500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Black Friday Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!