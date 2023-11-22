Nike Black Friday Sale starts today! Save an extra 25% off holiday must-haves

Nike’s Black Friday Sale starts today with an extra 25% off holiday must-have with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. It’s the perfect time to take advantage of deals on best-sellers including Air Force 1’s, Air Max’s, Dri-FIT apparel, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers that are hardly ever discounted. They’re currently marked down to $86 and originally sold for $115. These shoes are available in four color options and can be paired easily with jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The lightweight design allows you to move seamlessly throughout the day, and they have a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Score even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

