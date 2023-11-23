Jackery’s Black Friday takes up to 50% off power stations, solar panels, kits from $154

Jackery Black Friday deals are live, with Amazon offering up to 50% off on a collection of power stations and up to 45% off on bundles of power stations, expandable batteries, and solar panels. These deals are starting from $154 for the Explorer 240 power station, with free shipping being given across the lineup. You’ll even find discounts on the most recent of Jackery’s releases like the Jackery Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station, which is seeing a 50% markdown from its $799 price tag down to $399. You’ll find a full rundown of the biggest deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Jackery Power Station discounts

Jackery Power Station and Solar Panel bundle discounts:

Jackery Power Station, Batteries, and Panel Kit discounts:

Jackery’s Black Friday sale will continue through the rest of the month. You can browse through all the power stations, solar panels, and expandable batteries seeing discounts on the sale’s page here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the very best Black Friday deals for power stations, solar panels, EVs, electric tools, eco-friendly camping equipment, and more.

Explorer 240 Portable Power Station features:

EASY TO CARRY: This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only at 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as Tent Camping, Road Trip, Backyard Camping, etc.

VERSATILE POWER SOURCE: 1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

GREEN POWER SUPPLY: The power station can be recharged by the Jackery SolarSaga 60 solar panel or SolarSaga 100 solar panel. Its built-in MPPT controller enables the solar panel to operate at its max power point for the power station to be recharged at its highest efficiency. TWO alternative ways to recharge: through the wall outlet or the car outlet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!