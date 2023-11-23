NOCO’s line of jump starters, LiFEPO4 batteries, and chargers now 40% off starting from $24

As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon is offering discounts up to 40% off on NOCO’s lineup of jump starters, batteries, and chargers, with free shipping across the lineup. These discounts offer up some of the lowest deals we have seen to date, marking the year’s best prices. I have personally been saved by one of these jump starters numerous times over the years when my car battery has died, and not only do they get the job done, but they reliably last for many years whether in continuous use or occasional use. Releases start at $62 for both jumpers and batteries, as well as $24 for chargers. You’ll find a full rundown of the best deals below the fold, but you can shop all of the savings right here, too.

Biggest Jump Starter discounts:

Biggest LiFEPO4 Battery discounts:

Biggest Battery Charger discounts:

Boost Sport GB20 features:

Start Dead Batteries – Safely jump start a dead battery in seconds with this compact, yet powerful, 500-amp lithium battery jump starter – up to 20 jump starts on a single charge – and rated for gasoline engines up to 4.0-liters.

UltraSafe – Safe and easy-to-use car jumper starter and jump pack without worrying about incorrect connections or sparks. Safely connect to any 12-volt vehicle with our mistake-proof design featuring spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.

Multi-Function – It’s a car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight. Recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. It’s easily rechargeable from any powered USB port in 3-hours at 2.1-amps. Plus, an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.

Advanced Design – Our most advanced car battery charger jump starter ever. Featuring high-discharge lithium technology for safe operation in any climate. A rugged and water-resistant enclosure rated at IP65. A rubberized over-molded casing to prevent scratching or marring of surfaces. And an ultra-compact and lightweight design weighing just 2.4 pounds.

