All-time low hits the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie board at $8.50 (Reg. $22)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonnintendoBlack Friday 2023Hasbro
Reg. $17+ $8.50
Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game

While you might be more focused on what Nintendo will do with the upcoming live-action Zelda flick, we are tracking some notable Black Friday deals on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. First up, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Board Game at $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one debuted just before the film hit the big screen back in April at $22, and is now at the best price we can find. It dropped to $17 back in July and remained there ever since before hitting the new Amazon all-time low we have here today. You’re looking at the same classic real-estate tycoon family board game you know and love, but with a special Mushroom Kingdom twist. You’ll find locations from the movie, six Nintendo-inspired tokens, and some Warp Pipes. There’s even a Bowser token that moves around the board game to swipe up coins, properties, and send players to jail too. You’ll find more details in our launch covearge and additional Super Mario Bros. Movie Black Friday deals below. 

Joining all of the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console and game deals we are tracking right now, if you’re after a copy of the Super Mario Bros. Movie to bring home, you can rent it on Amazon for $4 and score the The Super Mario Bros. Movie Power Up Edition Blu-ray +  digital copy for your collection at $9.99 Prime shipped, down from the $25. This si matching the best price we have ever tracked at Amazon.

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition features:

In the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition game, players can imagine battling Bowser to save the Mushroom Kingdom as they explore the world of the film. Players buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all in this Mario Monopoly board game, featuring iconic The Super Mario Bros. Movie locations. Earn the most coins to win. The Bowser token moves around the board separately. Beware: Bowser can swipe properties, steal coins, and send players to Jail

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

nintendo

Black Friday 2023 Hasbro

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Focusrite Scarlett Solo and 2i2 3rd Gen audio interface...
lululemon Black Friday Event starts now! Score prices s...
Target reportedly set to launch absolutely wild $350 de...
Dreametech’s robotic and stick vacuums help out w...
Razer’s USB-C Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller h...
LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitor with Ergo moun...
Thanksgiving Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, ...
Twelve South’s Black Friday sale discounts 9to5-f...
Load more...
Show More Comments