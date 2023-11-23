All-time low hits the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie board at $8.50 (Reg. $22)

While you might be more focused on what Nintendo will do with the upcoming live-action Zelda flick, we are tracking some notable Black Friday deals on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. First up, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Board Game at $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one debuted just before the film hit the big screen back in April at $22, and is now at the best price we can find. It dropped to $17 back in July and remained there ever since before hitting the new Amazon all-time low we have here today. You’re looking at the same classic real-estate tycoon family board game you know and love, but with a special Mushroom Kingdom twist. You’ll find locations from the movie, six Nintendo-inspired tokens, and some Warp Pipes. There’s even a Bowser token that moves around the board game to swipe up coins, properties, and send players to jail too. You’ll find more details in our launch covearge and additional Super Mario Bros. Movie Black Friday deals below.

Joining all of the Black Friday Nintendo Switch console and game deals we are tracking right now, if you’re after a copy of the Super Mario Bros. Movie to bring home, you can rent it on Amazon for $4 and score the The Super Mario Bros. Movie Power Up Edition Blu-ray + digital copy for your collection at $9.99 Prime shipped, down from the $25. This si matching the best price we have ever tracked at Amazon.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition features:

In the Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition game, players can imagine battling Bowser to save the Mushroom Kingdom as they explore the world of the film. Players buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all in this Mario Monopoly board game, featuring iconic The Super Mario Bros. Movie locations. Earn the most coins to win. The Bowser token moves around the board separately. Beware: Bowser can swipe properties, steal coins, and send players to Jail

