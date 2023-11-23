Save $1,000 on this SWFT ZIP scrambler e-bike with 37-mile range at new $500 low

One of the best e-bike deals of the whole holiday shopping season has arrived on the SWFT ZIP e-bike. Now live courtesy of Best Buy, the company’s push to move into the EV game is bearing some enticing fruits for shoppers with this particular e-bike dropping down to $499.99 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $1,500, with today’s offer saving you a whopping total of $1,000. If you couldn’t guess, this is of course a new all-time low and an extra $500 below our previous mention from earlier in the year. Head below for more.

The SWFT ZIP e-bike offers a more unique design than many of the other models out there, bringing in some off-road inspiration in place of your typical commuter focus. There’s a 37-mile range and 20 MPH top speed from its 500W motor, with a pair of fat tire treads making the cut on this scrambler-style EV.

SWFT ZIP e-bike features:

Your SWFT journey starts here. Wherever you’re headed, ZIP will get you there with style, safety, and a fresh design that’ll turn heads as you turn corners. Move ahead of the pack with a SWFT e-bike with a detachable, rechargeable battery. Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward. With a 19.8 mph max speed, you can travel up to 37 miles on a single charge of your battery alone. A built-in monitor display indicates your battery output and speed. Let the journey begin.

