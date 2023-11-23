usmile’s Y10 Pro smart screen electric toothbrush with USB-C and 4 FREE brush heads now 40% off for Black Friday

Today we are taking a closer look at the usmile Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush and the now live Black Friday deal. Equipped with an air cushion brush head, this model comes complete with just enough intelligent features to make the brushing experience a better one all-around alongside lengthy battery life, USB-C, and an onboard smart screen delivering a host of reminders and notifications to keep your smile looking its best this holiday season and beyond. The Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush is now at its best price of the year for Black Friday and comes with a bonus set of brush heads to keep you stocked up for several months to come. Hit the jump for more details.

usmile Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush – Smart USB-C equipped brushing

Joining a host of upgraded features by comparison to some of the brand’s other models, you’ll also find all of the most important features a good electric toothbrush needs to bring to your brushing routine. From a 2-minute timer with gentle feedback every 30 seconds so each quadrant of your mouth gets the proper attention, to pressure sensitivity, an iPX8 waterproof design, and more than ample battery life.

According to usmile, the Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush can operate for up to 6 months on a single charge, which means you’ll only ever need to juice it up twice a year or so and when you do, usmile has moved over to USB-C just like your iPhone 15 and just about every other piece of tech you’ll likely already have in your arsenal.

24/7 Smart Screen with intelligent brushing feedback

Unlike many of the smart toothbrushes out there, the usmile Y10 Pro delivers helpful tips, personalized brush tracking, and status updates on your oral care directly to the toothbrush’s onboard smart screen. This informative display delivers a host of data in a simple and intuitive manner to help you achieve a more comprehensive tooth care experience. An oral map of sorts displays things like the amount of plaque build-up in between bushing as well as a host of reminders – brushing time, missed areas, and blind zone detection to help with hard-to-reach areas.

Four cleaning modes with one tap smart mode

Alongside its built-in whitening, cleaning, and soft cleaning modes, the Y10 Pro also features a one tap smart mode. With this option, the toothbrush can automatically adjust which cleaning mode is used for the various regions of your mouth, which can be 2.5x more effective for plaque removal according to usmile. It will also dynamically adjust the motion and vibration of the bristles to your needs, effectively catering to your brushing habits, while the shock absorbing air cushion brush head’s intelligent pressure control allow for frequency and intensity adjustments in real-time.

usmile Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush Black Friday deal

The usmile Y10 Pro Electric Toothbrush is seeing its best price of the year for Black Friday and it all starts now. Available on its official website and the Amazon storefront, you can knock the price down from the regular $100 to $74.99 shipped and receive a bonus 4-pack of compatible brush heads for FREE. These brush heads would normally cost you as much as $25, delivering a total of 40% in savings.

