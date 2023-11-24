Black Friday pricing arrives on official Apple MagSafe Charger, discounted to $29

Need one of the official Apple MagSafe Chargers to pair with your new iPhone 15? You’re in luck, as Amazon is dropping the in-house accessory to $29 shipped at Amazon. It’s $10 off the usual $39 price tag and notably beating our previous fall Prime Day mention by an extra $4. We have seen it sell for less at Woot this year, with occasional discounts to $27, but this is the best markdown in months. Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode that only works with 15W offerings.

Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handsets.

All of this week’s other best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide, too. The early Black Friday deals are pouring in, and the savings are carrying over to the latest from our favorite Silicon Valley company in just about every corner of the lineup.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

