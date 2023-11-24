Building a gaming PC this holiday? Graphics cards, motherboards, PSUs, and more up to 47% off for Black Friday

As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering loads of all-in-one gaming PCs and peripherals for your battlestation. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t loads of deals for folks looking to build their own machine or upgrade an existing setup. Featuring brands like ASUS, ZOTAC, MSI, CORSAIR, GIGABYTE, AMD, and more, we are tracking some of the best prices of the year on graphics cards, power supplies, motherboards, cooling fans, and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your setup or build a new one altogether this year, you might as well land some of the components while the PC Black Friday deals are live.
There is a massive collection of PC gaming components on sale at Amazon right now in its Black Friday PC gaming section, but we have pulled out some of the highlight offers from the bigger brands across various categories to peruse down below as well.
Black Friday PC graphics card deals:
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 OC Card $360 (Reg. $390)
- ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Card $410 (Reg. $460)
- ASUS ROG NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Card $900 (Reg. $1,050)
- Plus more ASUS graphics cards from $210
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge Card $270 (Reg. $340)
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Card $792 (Reg. $880)
- MSI Radeon RX 6800 16GB GDDR6 Graphics Card $434 (Reg. $600)
- MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics Card $352 (Reg. $445)
- Plus more MSI graphics cards from $195
Black Friday Motherboard deals:
- ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi LGA 1700 ATX Motherboard $205 (Reg. $250)
- ASUS TUF Gaming B760-PLUS WiFi D4 Intel Motherboard $140 (Reg. $190)
- Plus more ASUS Motherboards from $180
- MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi Gaming Motherboard $195 (Reg. $260)
- Plus more MSI motherboards from from $115
- GIGABYTE B550M DS3H AC Motherboard $90 (Reg. $130)
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC Graphics Card $425 (Reg. $500)
- Plus more GIGABYTE motherboards from $136
AMD Ryzen desktop processors:
- Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-Thread Unlocked $139 (Reg. $159+)
- Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core 16-Thread $290 (Reg. $323+)
- Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core 24-Thread $433 (Reg. $499+)
- Ryzen 9 7950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked $538 (Reg. $599+)
- And even more…
Power supply units, cooling fans, and more:
- PC Power supply deals from $34 (Up to 47% off)
- Cooler Master, GIGABYTE, CORSAIR, and more
- PC cooling fan units from $13 (Up to 33% off)
- ASUS, Thermaltake, CORSAIR, more
Updating…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!