GAP Black Friday Sale offers 50% off sitewide + 60% off big deals for the entire family

GAP is currently offering 50% off sitewide during its Black Friday Event. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save 60% off really big deals for the entire family. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Waffle Hoodie for men that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This hoodie is stretch infused for full mobility and great for layering during cool weather. The waffle-knit material is also very on-trend for this season and pairs nicely with jeans, chino pants, joggers, and more. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Waffle Hoodie $35 (Orig. $70)
- Slim Jeans in GapFlex $25 (Orig. $50)
- CashSoft Crewneck Sweater $22 (Orig. $60)
- Plaid Shirt Jacket $35 (Orig. $90)
- Wool Topcoat $99 (Orig. $248)
Our top picks for women include:
- Big Puff Cinched Jacket $84 (Orig. $168)
- Mid Rise Girlfriend Jeans $25 (Orig. $80)
- CashSoft Funnel-Neck Oversized Sweater $30 (Orig. $80)
- High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans $31 (Orig. $80)
- High Rise Vegan Leather Cheeky Straight Pants $35 (Orig. $90)
