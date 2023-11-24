Philips Hue 2-bulb HomeKit color starter kit now $120 (Reg. $160), 75W color bulb at $32

Amazon is now offering a notable starter kit for those looking to finally see what all of the fuss for Philips Hue is about. This HomeKit Color Ambiance Starter Kit now sells for $119.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $160 price tag as one of the first chances to save, delivering $40 in savings along the way. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Including a pair of the brand’s signature Color Ambiance bulbs, this kit also features the Hue Bridge alongside a companion dimmer switch for getting into the Hue ecosystem for the first time. Head below for more.

A well-rounded bundle to get started with the Hue ecosystem, the pair of 60W bulbs have some of the best color light reproduction on the market and skip the Wi-Fi pairing you’d typically find for a Zigbee connection right to the hub. That bridge delivers more than just a reliable connection, as you’ll also find HomeKit support to go alongside Alexa and Assistant coverage. Then the dimmer switch offers a wall-mountable way to control the lights without relying on your phone or voice.

Amazon is now also offering the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $32. Normally selling for $55, today’s offer is now arriving at the best price to date. This is $23 off the going rate and beating our previous mention by an extra $3. This higher lumen model delivers a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, arriving as the equivalent of a 75W tradition bulb. Head below for a full rundown of its smart features.

Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space. Philips Hue makes some of the most reliable smart bulbs on the market, and its latest offering certainly embodies that after months of personal usage.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kits on sale:

This Philips Hue White and color ambiance E26 2-pack offers millions of shades of warm-to-cool white and color changing light to transform your home decor and the way you feel. These 60W equivalent smart RGB lights feature Bluetooth capability for instant light control in one room and offer up to 800 lumens of brightness.

