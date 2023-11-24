Roborock’s intelligent robot vacuums, mops, and auto empty docks now up to $400 off for Black Friday

The 2023 Roborock Black Friday deals have now arrived with deep deals and some of the best prices of the year across a number of models in the brand’s lineup. From intelligent LiDAR-equipped robotic vacuums with obstacle avoidance and the all-in-one cleaning/emptying docks they ship with, to the brand’s powerful upright wet/dry vacuum and more, you’re looking at up to $400 in savings with prices starting from $360 shipped. Scope out some of our favorite models in the sale down below.

Roborock QRevo – Flagship features at a mid-range price

First up, let’s take a look at the Roborock QRevo. This offering is a notable option for folks looking to land much of the flagship features without the premium price tag. A multifunction charging dock that empties the vacuuming unit, refills the mop tank for you, washes the mop heads, and dries itself so you don’t have to is joined by a host of intelligent tech to make the cleaning experience a more efficient and effective one.

Dual 200RPM spinning mops sit alongside 5,500Pa of suction power on the vacuuming side of things to sweep up dust, dirt, and debris while also leaving the floors sparkling. Alongside auto mop lifting to automatically ensure the carpets don’t get wet, Roborock has also implemented 30 water flow levels “so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.”

On the tech side of the equation, Reactive Obstacle Avoidance allows the unit to detect and avoid obstacles in your home so it won’t get stuck just because you left a pair of socks on the floor. PreciSense LiDAR Navigation with 3D Mapping tech further enhance these capabilities, creating full layouts of your space where you can “add furniture and floor materials to your virtual home for accurate and customized cleaning.”

And much like the rest of the higher-end options in the brand’s lineup, you can leverage the companion app to customize and make adjustments from your smartphone, including mop washing and drying action, auto emptying mode, and suction/water flow adjustment, just to name a few. That’s alongside Smart Suggestions for setting No-Go Zones and accessing Alexa and Siri Shortcuts so “you can easily start or stop cleaning, change settings, and more with the power of your voice.”

Features at a glance:

Multifunctional Dock

Dual Spinning Mops

Auto Mop Lifting

5500Pa Extreme Suction

Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance

Advanced App & Voice Control

Roborock QRevo $680 (Reg. $900)

Roborock S7 Max Ultra – The best features at a lower price

Taking it up a notch from there we have the Roborock S7 Max Ultra – a model that combines all of the best features from the brand without spending quite as much as something like the S8 Pro Ultra. The S7 Max Ultra comes with the ultra dock that empties your vacuuming bot, washes the mop heads, refills the tanks, self-cleans the bottom of the docking station, and dries itself afterwards, not to mention automatically charging the battery when needed.

Joining the 5,500Pa suction and auto mop lifting action described above, this model also features the brand’s VibraRise System that can “remove dried stains 20% more effectively than traditional robot mopping” by way of its sonic scrubbing action – “the mop can clean anything and everything, from spilled milk to dried-on footprint by your pets, effortlessly.”

The S7 Max Ultra also includes all of the obstacle avoidance tech you’ll need as well companion app support, multi-level 3D mapping, custom fast-cleaning options, scheduling, and no-go zones as well.

Roborock Roborock S7 Max Ultra $950 (Reg. $1,300)

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – The all-in-one life helper

But if we are talking flagship, we are talking the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra – an all-in-one life helper for convenient time-saving peace of mind. This model features everything you’ll find above and then some. It ups the suction power to 6,000Pa with a DuoRoller Riser Brush to suck up anything that might get in its way and reach deep into carpets. You’ll also find an upgraded docking system as well as a more advanced VibraRise 2.0 mopping system here with a wider cleaning zone, high-speed scrubbing, and consistent pressure on the floor allowing it to clean “anything and everything, from coca-cola to dried-on ketchup spills, effortlessly.”

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)

Roborock Dyad Pro – 17,000Pa of of wet/dry suction power

Sometimes you need to get a little bit more hands-on with a cleaning task, whether it’s quick clean ups, precision jobs, or just something that requires more power than any robot solution can provide, and the Roborock Dyad Pro wet/dry upright vacuum is more than up to the task. This cordless vacuum can handle typical vacuuming tasks as well as tough stains and the ability to refresh your hardwood and tile floors as well.

It boasts a powerful 17,000Pa suction system to effectively pickup both wet and dry messes with a multi-roller design that can get within 1mm of wall edges and the like. Leveraging the onboard DirTect Smart Sensor, the Dyad Pro can detect the dirt concentration on the rollers and automatically “adapt its cleaning power and water flow accordingly for the best cleaning results.”

But the real highlight here is the self-cleaning action. At some point or other you’re going to have to clean out your vacuum in some shape or form to avoid contaminating your space with all of the debris or bacteria hanging around on it (especially with wet/dry models), but the Dyad Pro can handle this for you all on its own – just pop open the companion app and turn on the self-cleaning and self-drying.

Roborock Dyad Pro wet/dry upright vacuum $350 (Reg. $450)

More Roborock Black Friday deals:

Roborock Q5+ $400 (Reg. $700)

(Reg. $700) Roborock Q7Max+ $500 (Reg. $870)

(Reg. $870) Roborock S8 $599 (Reg. $749)

(Reg. $749) Roborock Q8Max+ $600 (Reg. $820)

