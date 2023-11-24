Shinola’s Thank You, Tenfold Event: 25% off select watches, leather goods, more

Iconic Detroit watchmaker, Shinola, has announced its Tenfold Event running through November 27. Right now, you can get 25% off online and in-store select purchases including watches, backpacks, card cases, and more. At the top of the list is the Canfield Sport 45mm watch, coming in at $746.25 and featuring a white color detail, stainless steel casing, and a push-down crown construction – a gorgeous statement piece for any outfit. The Birdy 34mm watch highlights classic Shinola details including a bold, white mother of pearl dial, a coin edge, and wire lugs – now available for $506.25. Last up is the Convertible Pocket Backpack coming in at $671.25, the ideal backpack whether you’re headed to work or on the road. Keep reading below the fold for more on Shinola’s Tenfold Event.

Shinola’s Canfield Sport 45mm watch will elevate any outfit into an instant classic. The Canfield Sport features Shinola’s signature caseback plate with a laser-etched serial number, a quick-release strap, double-domed sapphire crystal, and a natural strap color detail. Now available for $746.45. The Birdy 34mm watch for $506.25 is thin, playful, and modern, with a gorgeous mother of pearl coloring and Shinola’s meticulous craftsmanship. If you’re looking for a soft, durable backpack this holiday season, look no further than the Convertible Pocket Backpack. This two-in-one convertible backpack can hold 18 liters and features two slip pockets, a leather card pocket, an elastic pocket, and a cotton lined interior. Available in two colorways, Black and Tan, grab it now for $671.25.

Other pieces we love from Shinola’s Tenfold Event:

More on Canfield Sport 45mm watch:

An elevated timepiece for your everyday, this 45mm Canfield Sport is designed to strike up a conversation. This chronograph features a polished stainless steel case, black ceramic bezel and matte white velvet dial punctuated with three sub dials and a dual calendar aperture. This watch is instinctively sporty and—with its versatile colorway—a wardrobe staple.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!