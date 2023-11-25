ETAKER M2000: The ultimate indoor and outdoor off-grid power station system with 20kWh power capacity up to $1,100 off

ETAKER – a German Red Dot Award-winning power brand that has been serving as an outdoor power technology provider for brands such as Huawei, Bull, Shell, and others – is introducing its innovative new power station solution known as the M2000. Specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, ETAKER’s new portable M2000 Power Station is designed to provide unmatched performance whether you’re out exploring the wilderness, embarking on off-grid adventures, or ensuring you and your family remain safe and comfortable during emergency power outages. The first transformer in the power station field, it leverages a lightweight design with modern amenities alongside support for everything from your smartphone to your car, and just about anything in between no matter where you might be, and when you might need it. Head below for a closer look at the new portable ETAKER M2000 Power Station.

ETAKER M2000 Power Station – lightweight GaN power with a 10-year lifespan

The ETAKER M2000 Power Station is centered around a GaN inverter semi-solid battery system (Up to 10-year lifespan, 2,000+ life cycles) packed within a lightweight and a carry-ready design. It’s metal alloy frame, includes built-in handles and comes in what the brand describes as a 60% smaller and 30% lighter form-factor than comparable battery power stations without sacrificing on power or connectivity options. Rated for IP63 dust and water protection alongside a 1.2-meter drop and impact resistance, it is ready for harsh environments and inclement weather conditions with the ability to safely charge and discharge in up to -30℃ conditions, all despite its lightweight form-factor.

Up to 20kWh of power capacity and support for up to 10 devices simultaneously

Now let’s talk power. A single M2000 boasts a 2KWh power capacity and 2KW output power to offer up enough juice to light up your camp site, charge smartphones and other tech as well as power appliances, lighting, tools, and more during power outages or otherwise. It can even provide support for electric vehicles in a pinch and act as an emergency starter for fuel-powered cars. And this is just with a single unit. The brand’s AC_Link tech allows users to connect up to 10 units at once for modular expansion and provide up to 20kWh of power capacity while still meeting 240V/120V voltage requirements, offering a versatile scalability to meet whatever power demands you might have in various situations and as your system expands over time.

2-hour fast charging and integrated UPS protection

Boasting superCharge flash charging and MPPT photovoltaic maximum power point tracking tech, You’re looking at AC fast charging in just 2 hours as well as 2-hour solar fast charging, 500W car fast charging, and it can even be juiced back up at EV charging stations – the 20ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function to keep your gear safe is a particularly nice touch as well.

Alongside its impressive power capacity specs, it is also very much worth mentioning the safety and redundancy backup systems in place here. ETAKER is employing a Charge Management System, Battery Management System, and Energy Management System (CMS, BMS, and EMS). Working in tandem, each of the systems keeps an eye on the next – in the rare case of a failure in one system, a trigger protection mechanism in the others will kick into gear to provide a high level of safety redundancy.

Recharge anywhere and leverage 14-port connectivity

Alongside the ability to recharge the unit in a multitude of ways, including AC outlets, solar panels, wind power, EV/car charging, and more, ETAKER’s M2000 Power Station features about as many connection points as most folks could ever need in a single unit (14 in total):

6x AC outlets

2x USB ports (12W each),

2x QC4.0 60W USB-A ports

2x PD3.0 100W USB-C ports

1x 150W car cigarette lighter socket

1x 12V 150W XT60 output port

ETAKER M2000 Power Station – Early bird pricing up to $1,100 off

The new ETAKER M2000 Power Station is available now at an early bird discount price of $1,099, down from the regular $2,199 and you’ll find a host of bundle options with deals of their own at the ready as well.

