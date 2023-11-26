Decluttr’s Black Friday sale takes an extra $150 off iPhone 14, PS4, and more

9to5Toys’ exclusive trade-in partner is making it an even better idea to consider refurbished tech this holiday shopping season. Decluttr is launching its annual Black Friday sale, this time taking an extra $150 off an assortment of renewed iPhones, gaming consoles, and much more.

Black Friday is live from Decluttr with tons of savings across a whole host of refurbished tech. The deals this time around are putting some of Apple’s more recent smartphones in the spotlight, with last year’s iPhone 14 series models seeing even deeper discounts. As we noted above, the company is taking an extra $150 off the prices it already offers, letting you score an upgrade without paying anywhere close to full price.

iPhone 14 Pro Max from $819.99

iPhone 14 Pro from $659.99

iPhone 13 Pro from $549.99

iPhone 13 Pro Max from $659.99

iPhone 12 Pro from $399.99

There’s also some other deals worth highlighting outside of the Apple ecosystem.

Galaxy S23+ from $659.99

Galaxy S22 Ultra from $529.99

Galaxy S21 Ultra from $304.99

Sony PS4 500GB Black from $184.99

Sony PS4 Slim 500GB Black from $179.99

As far as Decluttr goes as a company, it has long been our partner for trading in previous-generation Android smartphones. We’ve featured the company time and time again for its promotions for sending off your old device, but now the savings are all about buying some of its refurbished tech for even less.

Easily one of the best reasons why going with Decluttr for your next smartphone is its 12-month warranty. The added peace of mind applies to everything the company sells – not just smartphones – and also comes backed by the company’s excellent Trustpilot rating from over 27,000 reviews.

Refurbished gear is also a great option for helping cut down on contributing to the e-waste. It’s a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and is of course made even better by the extra savings.

You can shop the Decluttr Black Friday sale now, with the savings staying live through the start of next month. The deals will transition over to the Cyber Monday action over the weekend, which will then continue through December 3.

