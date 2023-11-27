adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes an extra 40% off sneakers, fleece, and more from $5

Today only, the adidas Cyber Monday Sale offers an extra 40% off sneakers, fleece, and more with promo code CYBER at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on UltraBoost, NMD, Duramo, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the NMD_R1 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $63. For comparison, these sneakers were originally sold for $150. You can find this style in men’s or women’s sizing as well as several color options. With over 5,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

