Allbirds Cyber Monday sale: 30% off sitewide, including bestselling shoes, clothing, more

Sustainable shoe and clothing brand, allbirds, has launched its Cyber Monday sale which is now live and includes 30% off items sitewide when you enter the code GET30 at checkout. A great gift for anyone looking for comfortable, sustainable pieces, the allbirds Cyber Monday sale includes shoes, t-shirts, outdoor wear, and more. allbirds’ bestselling Tree Runners are now available for $68.60, down from $98, and includes free shipping. The Tree Runners are the ideal lightweight, every day shoe, no matter which errands you are running. Next up are the bestselling Wool Runners, also coming in at $68.60 – made of ZQ Merino wool, these runners have next-level comfortability. The women’s Wool Loungers, designed to slip on and go, are now $73.50 and come in a variety of colorways. Head below the fold for more details on the allbirds Cyber Monday sale.

Made with lightweight, eucalyptus fiber and a cushioned insole, there’s a reason why the Tree Runners are bestsellers for both men and women. Available for $68.60, these shoes are machine washable, come in 18 colorways, and are great for everyday wear. The Wool Runners are also bestsellers across the board, and it’s easy to see why. With an itch-free wool, a durable outside, and sustainability featured throughout, grab a pair here for $68.60. Last up we have the women’s Wool Loungers coming in at $73.50. Available in seven colorways, the Wool Loungers allow you to kick back and get comfortable while still elevating your fit – these slip-on shoes have a wear-with-everything style and are perfect for traveling.

Other pieces we are loving from the allbirds Cyber Monday sale:

Women’s:

Men’s:

More on Tree Runners:

Our proprietary knit feels silky smooth, breathable, and pleasantly cool thanks to eucalyptus tree fiber responsibly sourced from FSC® Certified forests. Contoured and delightfully bouncy, our Brazilian sugarcane midsole is called SweetFoam®, which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA. Our laces are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. One old plastic bottle becomes one pair of shoelaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!