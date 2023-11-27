Carters Cyber Monday takes an extra 20% off over 700 styles from just $2 + free shipping

Carter’s Cyber Monday Sale offers an extra 20% off over 700 styles with deals from $2. Just use promo code CYBER20 at checkout. Plus, save 50-60% off sitewide as well as free delivery. Prices are as marked. Update your childs wardrobe before Christmas with the  2-Piece Reindeer Fleece Top & Legging Set that’s currently marked down to just $12 and originally sold for $36. This outfit set is a great festive outfit that’s comfortable and cute. It’s available from 2-4T and the top has a fleece lining to help keep your child warm. Score even more deals by heading below and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional Cyber Monday sales today.

Our top picks from Carter’s include:

