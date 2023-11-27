Cyber Monday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Mario, Zelda, Spider-Man, Sonic, and much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesCyber Monday 2023
Game deals From $15
Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Joining price drops on Nintendo OLED consoles, PlayStation 5 (the digital slim version is now live on Amazon at $450), and Xbox machines, the Black Friday game deals are now transitioning to Cyber Monday. While we will see some digital offers continue beyond today in the PlayStation Store, Xbox, and eShop sales, Cyber Monday will mark your last chance at many of the best holiday offers on physical titles. From Mario, Zelda, and Kirby games to Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Starfield, Sonic Superstars, Horizon Forbidden West, and more, there are still some big-time Black Friday hangover deals up for grabs down below!

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!

Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!

Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set

PlayStation/Xbox Cyber Monday game deals

PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off

Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off

Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Cyber Monday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is huge! Save an extra 2...
NVIDIA’s latest Shield TV/Pro Android streamers n...
Anker’s Cyber Monday sale goes live with new lows...
Rare deal knocks the Ember Temperature Control Smart Tu...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now starts from $94...
Cyber Monday Wi-Fi 6 router and modem deals up to 56% o...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes an extra $100 ...
Popular Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens up to 49% off for C...
Load more...
Show More Comments