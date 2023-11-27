Cyber Monday game deals: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Mario, Zelda, Spider-Man, Sonic, and much more

Joining price drops on Nintendo OLED consoles, PlayStation 5 (the digital slim version is now live on Amazon at $450), and Xbox machines, the Black Friday game deals are now transitioning to Cyber Monday. While we will see some digital offers continue beyond today in the PlayStation Store, Xbox, and eShop sales, Cyber Monday will mark your last chance at many of the best holiday offers on physical titles. From Mario, Zelda, and Kirby games to Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Starfield, Sonic Superstars, Horizon Forbidden West, and more, there are still some big-time Black Friday hangover deals up for grabs down below!
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania $20 (Reg. $45)
- Octopath Traveler II $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Frontiers $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tunic $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals now live!
Official Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals now live!
Nintendo Super Mario Party Joy-Con holiday bundle set
PlayStation/Xbox Cyber Monday game deals
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $35 (Reg. $70)
- Final Fantasy XVI $35 (Reg. $70)
- Starfield: Standard Edition $55 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Lies of P $50 (Reg. $60)
- MADDEN NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $35 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Demon’s Souls $42 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- God of War Ragnarök from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $20 (Reg. $40+)
- And even more…
PlayStation digital Black Friday sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 70% off
Xbox digital Black Friday game sale now live: Over 930 titles up to 50% off
Xbox Series X|S Black Friday console deals now live!
NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live
NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500
NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!