Target reportedly set to launch absolutely wild $350 deal on PS5 consoles early tomorrow ($150 off)

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesTargetSony
PS5 $350!?
PS5 resale

Reports suggest Target will be offering the original model PlayStation 5 disc version for just $349.99 shipped starting early tomorrow morning. Regularly $500, this would be $150 off – an absolutely crazy deal and the best price ever by a long shot. We don’t have any official confirmation on this deal, but reports suggest it will indeed go live via a Target Circle offer starting at 3 a.m. ET. This console is indeed now officially down at $449.99 shipped via Amazon right now – an otherwise solid offer and a rare one at that – but that can’t compete with the potentially upcoming Target offer. Head below to learn more. 

Okay, so here’s how, if it is indeed real, the Target offer will work:

  1. Claim the Target Circle promotion here when it goes live at 3 a.m. ET
  2. Then add the PS5 console from this listing to your cart to score the deal
  3. You’ll also want to have your Target RedCard ready to potentially score an additional 5% off

Again, we have no confirmation this is real, but it does look as though it might actually happen come early tomorrow morning. 

In the meantime, or if you don’t want to take the chance you miss out on what one could only assume would have to be a limited offer from Target, scope out the currently available PlayStation 5 console deals:

Stay locked to the 9to5Toys X (Twitter) feed for updates and swing our Black Friday game deal roundup for more. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Target

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top…
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dreametech’s robotic and stick vacuums help out w...
Razer’s USB-C Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller h...
LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitor with Ergo moun...
Thanksgiving Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, ...
Twelve South’s Black Friday sale discounts 9to5-f...
usmile’s Y10 Pro smart screen electric toothbrush...
Logitech’s Aurora gaming keyboards, mouse, and he...
Unlock a host of exclusive travel deals with OneAir Pre...
Load more...
Show More Comments