Target reportedly set to launch absolutely wild $350 deal on PS5 consoles early tomorrow ($150 off)

Reports suggest Target will be offering the original model PlayStation 5 disc version for just $349.99 shipped starting early tomorrow morning. Regularly $500, this would be $150 off – an absolutely crazy deal and the best price ever by a long shot. We don’t have any official confirmation on this deal, but reports suggest it will indeed go live via a Target Circle offer starting at 3 a.m. ET. This console is indeed now officially down at $449.99 shipped via Amazon right now – an otherwise solid offer and a rare one at that – but that can’t compete with the potentially upcoming Target offer. Head below to learn more.

Okay, so here’s how, if it is indeed real, the Target offer will work:

Claim the Target Circle promotion here when it goes live at 3 a.m. ET Then add the PS5 console from this listing to your cart to score the deal You’ll also want to have your Target RedCard ready to potentially score an additional 5% off

Again, we have no confirmation this is real, but it does look as though it might actually happen come early tomorrow morning.

In the meantime, or if you don’t want to take the chance you miss out on what one could only assume would have to be a limited offer from Target, scope out the currently available PlayStation 5 console deals:

PlayStation 5 original model $450 (Reg. $500)

(Reg. $500) PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500 (Ref. $560)

(Ref. $560) PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $499

Stay locked to the 9to5Toys X (Twitter) feed for updates and swing our Black Friday game deal roundup for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!