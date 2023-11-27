Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is huge! Save an extra 25% off hundreds of styles from $8

The Nike Cyber Monday Sale offers an extra 25% off hundreds of styles with promo code CYBER at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Primaloft Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $113 and originally sold for $150. This vest is perfect for cold weather layering and is a great option for workouts. It’s infused with stretch to keep you fully mobile and the outer shell is waterproof. You can choose from four color options and it has a stylish logo on the chest. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

